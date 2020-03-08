Resources
Otho Beverly

Otho Beverly Obituary
BEVERLY, Otho Corley Otho Corley Beverly, age 86 of Stockbridge, passed away March 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otho H. and Lila M. Beverly, one sister, Betty Sweeney, and one brother, William Beverly. He is survived by his loving wife, Frances T. Beverly, daughter, Leigh A. Beverly of Lawrenceville, GA, sister, Joy Wall of McDonough, GA, and nieces and nephews in Tennessee. No funeral services will be held per Corley's wishes.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 8, 2020
