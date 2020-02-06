|
JENKINS, Otho Crawford Otho Crawford Jenkins was born in Madison County, GA on May 23, 1926, and died on February 2, 2020, at Emory-Hillandale Hospital in Lithonia. He was the youngest of four children born to Alma Crawford Jenkins and James Vandiver Jenkins, Sr. He was married to Jane Coppedge Jenkins for 65 years and lived at Park Springs Continuing Care Community for more than 15 years. Mr. Jenkins attended public schools in Madison County and studied for one year at North Georgia College before entering the Army and completing basic training at Ft. Knox in Kentucky. In 1945 he was assigned to the G-2 Section of GHQ AFPAC (General MacArthur's Headquarters) in Manila and later in Tokyo. Upon his discharge from the Army he returned to school at The University of Georgia, earning his BBA degree in 1949. He was employed for 43 years by the Plantation Pipe Line Company, where he started in the Mail Room and then was transferred to the Financial Department. In 1964 he was named Records Administrator. To develop skills in the profession, Mr. Jenkins joined the Association of Records Managers and Administrators, International (ARMA) and organized the Atlanta ChapterARMA. Later he was elected Director and Treasurer of ARMA, International. Mr. Jenkins attended the annual conferences between 1965 and 2003 and served on numerous ARMA committees. In 1975 Mr. Jenkins was the first person in Georgia to become a Certified Records Manager (CRM), a certification that the Institute of Certified Records Managers has maintained through the years. Upon retirement, Mr. Jenkins was given an Honorary Lifetime membership in ARMA, International, and he continued to participate in the local Chapter meetings. An active member of the Scott Boulevard Baptist Church since 1954, Mr. Jenkins served over the years as Deacon Chairman, Church Treasurer, and Sunday School Director, as well as on many committees. He is survived by his nephews: James V. Jenkins III and J. Mat Hunt. Nieces: Harriet Jenkins Gray and Dr. Annie Hunt Burriss. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, their son, David Crawford Jenkins; his siblings: Augusta Jenkins, Mary Jenkins Hunt, and James V. Jenkins, Jr.; and nephew: Howard Jenkins Hunt. A memorial service will be held in the Community Hall at Park Springs, Stone Mountain, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 PM, with Dr. Greg Smith officiating. A reception will follow the service. His burial with be on Sunday, February 9, 3:00 PM at Union Baptist Church in Hull, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made to Scott Boulevard Baptist Church, 308 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030, or to the Park Springs Foundation, 500 Springhouse Circle, Stone Mountain, GA 30087. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 6, 2020