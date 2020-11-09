BUCKNER, Otis McKinley



Mr. Otis McKinley Buckner was born on January 21, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the youngest child of Roy Lane Buckner, Sr. and Cleola (Pyron) Buckner. He passed on October 8, 2020. Otis graduated from McKinley Technical High School in Washington DC in 1961. He later served in the United States Air Force from June 3, 1966. He reached the rank of Airman First Class (A1C) and received an Honorable Discharge. Homegoing Services was held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from the Pollard & Moore Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was held at The Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store