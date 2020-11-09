1/
Otis Buckner
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUCKNER, Otis McKinley

Mr. Otis McKinley Buckner was born on January 21, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the youngest child of Roy Lane Buckner, Sr. and Cleola (Pyron) Buckner. He passed on October 8, 2020. Otis graduated from McKinley Technical High School in Washington DC in 1961. He later served in the United States Air Force from June 3, 1966. He reached the rank of Airman First Class (A1C) and received an Honorable Discharge. Homegoing Services was held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from the Pollard & Moore Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was held at The Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
827 Pollard Boulevard SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
(404) 688-7073
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved