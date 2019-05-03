Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Resources
More Obituaries for Otis THRASHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otis THRASHER Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Otis THRASHER Jr. Obituary
THRASHER, Jr., Otis Funeral Services for Otis Thrasher, Jr., of Decatur, will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019; 10:00 A.M. at Bible Way Ministries International, 894 Constitution Road, S.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30315. Reverend Dr. Monte Norwood, officiating. The remains will be placed in state at 9:00 A.M. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2438 Carlow Court Decatur, Georgia 30035 at 9:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now