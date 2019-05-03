|
THRASHER, Jr., Otis Funeral Services for Otis Thrasher, Jr., of Decatur, will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019; 10:00 A.M. at Bible Way Ministries International, 894 Constitution Road, S.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30315. Reverend Dr. Monte Norwood, officiating. The remains will be placed in state at 9:00 A.M. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2438 Carlow Court Decatur, Georgia 30035 at 9:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue (404) 371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019