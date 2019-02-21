|
|
ALDREDGE, Ottis "Allen" Mr. Ottis "Allen" Aldredge, age 73, of Newnan, GA passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jimmie Aldredge; daughter, Mandy Hardin (Wes); son, Darrell Aldredge (Michele); sisters, Anne McGouirk (Don), Carol Wells (Richard); grandchildren, Hannah, Kathryn, Elizabeth and Ben Hardin. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 o'clock at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Oscar Cope officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday evening at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2019