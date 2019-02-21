Services
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road/Hwy. 74
Fairburn, GA 30213
(770) 964-4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Ottis ALDREDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ottis ALDREDGE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ottis ALDREDGE Obituary
ALDREDGE, Ottis "Allen" Mr. Ottis "Allen" Aldredge, age 73, of Newnan, GA passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jimmie Aldredge; daughter, Mandy Hardin (Wes); son, Darrell Aldredge (Michele); sisters, Anne McGouirk (Don), Carol Wells (Richard); grandchildren, Hannah, Kathryn, Elizabeth and Ben Hardin. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 o'clock at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Dr. Oscar Cope officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday evening at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parrott Funeral Home
Download Now