Ouida Inman

INMAN, Ouida Ouida Flora Seymour Inman of Woodstock, GA was born May 30, 1934 in Lanett, AL to Samuel Woodson Seymour and Mae Belle Robinson Seymour. She was the second youngest of nine children and was preceded in death by all her siblings. When she was very young, she begged for a bicycle. Her parents and many in the neighborhood did not have cars and they had to walk everywhere. One afternoon her father presented her with one. He told her she was now responsible for going to the Post Office every day and checking on any news of the War (WW2) and checking for letters from her brothers overseas, and to picking up mail for their neighbors. Ouida attended Lanett High School and graduated in 1952. In high school, she was athletic and played tennis, basketball, and ping-pong. She also learned to type very quickly. Her teacher would hit her hand with a ruler if she did not keep up. She said some students got upset, but she did not mind because it helped her concentrate. After high school, she and her sister Naomi moved to Atlanta to attend Harrison-Draughon Business School. Her oldest sister Gertrude and her husband helped them financially with the move. After business school, she and her sister accepted jobs at the Atlanta Police Department. Ouida accepted a position in the traffic division, easily passing the typing test. There she met her husband of 66 years, John Franklin Inman. She told him she admired his brilliant traffic reports. Soon they fell in love and married within the year. She supported his dedication to his job at the police department. They had four daughters and attended Druid Hills Baptist Church of Atlanta for over 20 years. After her daughters were grown and educated, she had various jobs, the last one being at First Multiple Listing Service. She and her husband were able to spend time traveling and exploring Europe. She ran the Peachtree Road Race for 8 years when she was in her 50's with her husband. She enjoyed being a member for many years at the Country Hills Garden Club and the Dunwoody Wednesday Afternoon Club. She enjoyed entertaining in her home that she and her husband built in Laurel Brooke. She is survived by her daughter Susan Inman Newman and her late son in law Matthew Newman of Milton, GA; daughter Sharon Inman Tisinger and son in law David Tisinger of Carrollton, GA; daughter Sandy Inman Webster and son in law Jim Webster of Marietta, GA; and daughter Ouida Inman of Cumming, GA. She is survived by her grandson Jamie Webster and his wife Anna and her two adored great granddaughters Charlotte and Emily Webster of Marietta, GA; grandson Glenn Webster and his wife Janna of Roswell, GA; grandson Jacob Newman of Atlanta; grandson John Newman of Atlanta; step- grandson Joel Tisinger, his wife Erica, and their two children, Harrison and Ann Holland Tisinger of Carrollton, GA. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She also is survived by her longtime friend and confidant Ernestine Ray of Woodstock, GA. Her grandsons have very fond memories of their Granny taking them shopping for shoes and clothes for the school year. Once, she let them buy so much the credit card company called their grandfather to check on unusual charges. They enjoyed playing with the garden hose in the mud as she felt children should be allowed to get dirty. She was able to keep her youngest grandson John once or twice a week and she had him sitting in a highchair with diapers and a bottle doing lessons on her computer before he was 2 years old. She joined her husband on June 23, 2020 after a brief illness at Saint Joseph's Hospital, Atlanta. She leaves many family and friends that will miss her.