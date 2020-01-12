|
|
SARA (TENNYSON), Ouida Ouida Tennyson Sara passed from this life on Christmas Eve and no doubt she "Heard the Bells on Christmas Day." Her Service of Celebration and Remembrance will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 2 PM, in the Sanctuary of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, 2715 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30305. Beloved wife, sister, "Mama", Grandmam?, aunt, and devoted friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Warren Sara, and son, Randolph "Randy" Warren Sara. Ouida is survived by her children: Gay Marlene Sara, C.H. (Skip) Wisenbaker, Peggy Barnes Wisenbaker; her grandchildren: Clark Thomas Wisenbaker, (Yukie), Courtni Sara Wisenbaker Scheel, (William); her great-grandchildren: Yurina Grace Wisenbaker, Kosei Ian Wisenbaker, Tennyson Lea Scheel, August Everett Scheel; her sister: Wanda Tennyson Posey; and, her niece and nephew: Martha Posey Burke, and Kyle Posey. Ouida was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma and her love and talent of music began at a very early age. Wherever she went, she shared love and gifts of music through piano, handbell solos, melodica, recorder and/or keyboard. At age 95, she provided a wonderful piano concert of 36 songs with no music in front of her. Music always came easily from her heart. Ouida had countless friends whom she cherished. Her strong faith and love of country were present everyday of her life. She was a member of Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church for over 50 years where she played the piano for worship services and Sunday School classes, sang in the choir, served in WMU, was a Deacon/Life Deacon, and served in the Newlywed Young Adult Sunday School department with her husband, Everett. In the community, she served on the HOA Board of Brianwood Condominiums and, her love of this country moved her to vote in every election. She and Everett loved to travel and visited almost every state in the U.S. and extensively all over the world. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, or, the Mayo Clinic/Baltimore. "But because I knew you, I have been changed for good." Stephen Schwartz
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 12, 2020