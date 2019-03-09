LICHTENWALNER, Owen Owen Charles Lichtenwalner, 81, of Suwanee, GA, died March 7, 2019. Owen was born October 30, 1937, in Seattle, WA, to John J. and Irene H. Lichtenwalner. He attended St. Joseph grade school on Capitol Hill, Seattle Prep High School, and graduated with a degree in engineering from Seattle University. He continued his education in Boulder, CO. Owen was in the Artillery Army at Fort Bliss, TX, from 1960 to 1962, with an additional seven years in the Reserve. No stranger to odd jobs and hard work, Owen began delivering newspapers for the Seattle Times and Post Intelligencer while still in grade school, worked in a bakery, unloaded banana boats, sold encyclopedias, was a plumbers helper, and worked in the Seattle Light Department, at the Bremerton Navy Yard, and for Boeing. He started working with Pacific Northwest Bell, and then moved to Missouri and later settled in Georgia while working with Contel and finally with Verizon. Owen enjoyed golfing, tennis, hiking, music, and even wrote a book, seen through the eyes of their German Shepherd, Buck. More than anything, Owen loved God, his family, and his Catholic faith. He was a parishioner of St. Monica Catholic Church in Duluth, GA. Married sixty years to his beloved wife, Susan, he is the father of six boys and one girl, has twenty-nine grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren (with two on the way). He is survived by his wife and children, one brother, Dr. Craig Lichtenwalner, and his only sister, Marion Henderson. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Catholic Church of St. Monica with Father Rev. Jack Durkin serving as celebrant. Interment will be at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, with Rosary being said at 7:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the or to the in memory of Owen C. Lichtenwalner. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary