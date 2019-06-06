Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
ADAMS, Ozie "Jackie" The Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Ozie "Jackie" Adams will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM; Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson Street, NE Atlanta, GA 30312. Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, Ph.D., officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. The Delta Sigma Theta Omega Omega Service will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 8:30 AM at Ebenezer Baptist Church. Viewing for Mrs. Adams is Friday, June 7, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 6, 2019
