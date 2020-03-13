Resources
BROWN, Pamela Pamela Henderson Brown, recently of Meredithville, Virginia, passed from this life to join a heavenly choir on March 9, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born in New York City to Boyd and Margaret Henderson, who both preceded her. She was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate in Latin from Randolph-Macon Woman's College, class of 1956. Pamela was a 50 year choir member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Lawrenceville. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Brown Tompkins and son-in-law, Benjamin F. Tompkins, Sr. She leaves behind to celebrate her life a husband of 61 years, Sidney E. Brown; a brother, Robin B. Henderson of Richmond; a son, Sidney R. Brown of Atlanta; a daughter, Lindora B. Moran and son-in law, Tom of Corralitos, California; and a son, Boyd H. Brown and daughter-in-law, Ann of Henrico. Her grandchildren are Schuyler Tompkins, Ben Tompkins, Eva Brown, Tali Brown, and Belle Brown. The family appreciates the care that she received at Heritage Hall, Blackstone. A graveside service will be held at New Hope Christian Church, Danieltown, VA at 11 AM, on March 14th. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Greater Richmond, 201 Temple Ave., Colonial Heights, VA 23834 or Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA 23220. Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020
