BUIE, Pamela Elizabeth Pamela Elizabeth Buie passed away at the age of 57 on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 in the early morning hours. She died suddenly and unexpectedly at Emory St Joseph's Hospital due to complications from the flu and pneumonia (septic shock). She was in good health and experienced no pain. Pam was a lifelong Atlanta resident, born on August 14th, 1962. She graduated from Westminster high school and had an Industrial Engineering degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology. She was married to Benjamin Carlton Buie on February 13th, 2015, after having known each other since 2007. They were inseparable and very happy, and their children were like sisters. She is survived by husband Ben Buie, daughter Jamie Kohn, stepdaughter McKenzie Buie, father Joseph Haury, mother Patricia Katnik, stepfather Bill Katnik, and siblings Kathie Rush, Michelle Haury, Myk Haury, Nick Haury, Preston Peavy, and Laura Peavy . . . as well as countless extended family. She loved them all dearly and went out of her way to celebrate their special occasions, holidays, and birthdays. Pam had a long and successful career, first in IT (before it was cool), and then she found her passion in Graphic Design. She discovered her work family at Harry Norman Realtors several years ago, where she started as a graphic designer, but eventually became Executive Assistant to the CEO, Jenni Bonura (she had developed a great working and personal relationship with Jenni prior to Jenni becoming CEO). She had countless friends, work associates, and family that loved her and depended on her . . . Pam put a smile on everyone's face and was always very fair and kind. She worked too much and was a perfectionist, but she still knew how to have fun and relax. Pamela's Celebration of Life will be announced soon . . . for updates on the event and to leave online condolences please visit http://tinyurl.com/pambuie
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 9, 2020