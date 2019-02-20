|
|
GLOVER, Pamela Celebration of life for Mrs. Pamela Wall Glover will be held Thursday, February 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM Shaw Temple AME Zion Church, 775 Hurt Rd, Smyrna, GA 30082. Reverend Eldren D. Morrison, pastor. Instate 1:00 PM. Friends and family are asked to assemble at the church at 1:30 PM on the day of service. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Lloyd Glover; her son, John White (Meisha); her grandchildren, Morgan and Lelah; two brothers, Pershing "Butch" Wall, Jr. (Ann) and Michael Wall (Angela); her beloved dog, Dudley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 20, 2019