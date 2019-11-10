|
INNES, Pamela Brownrigg October 10, 2019 Pamela Innes, loving sister, aunt and granddaughter, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2019. Pamela was born in Sarasota, FL and was preceded in death by Kent Innes and Abigail Innes of Sarasota, FL. She is survived by sister Heather Lovelace, brother Sean Innes, nephew Dylan Innes, niece Kelly Innes and grandmother Flo Innes. Pamela loved life, family and friends. She was the life of the party with a boundless heart. She had a special bond with all dogs, especially her beloved Jack Russell Terrier, "Beans." Pamela also had a passion for vintage cars and was often seen driving "the Banana," a yellow 1973 Mercedes Benz, around Sarasota and Atlanta. Pamela earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from the University of Florida, a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Information Systems from the University of the Witwatersrand South Africa, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Organizational Leadership from Regent University. Pamela enjoyed traveling the globe during her lifetime and professional career, which included Epic Systems, Grady Health System, WellStar Health System, Skyland Trail, and Adjunct Professor at Beacon University. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM at 400 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Russell Rescue, Inc.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2019