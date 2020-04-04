|
|
JOHNSON, Pamela Gay Pamela Gay Johnson was born in Indianapolis, IN on February 5, 1959. She transitioned to be with her Heavenly Father on April 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Edith Victoria Simons Johnson and Samuel Harrison Johnson. Pam attended Trinity Presbyterian Elementary School and Northside High School where she excelled academically in math and science while developing a passion for the performing arts. Pam graduated from Purdue University in W. Lafayette, IN with a BS in Electrical Engineering in 1981. Pam transitioned from engineering to PeopleSoft application development with Mobil Oil Exploration and Producing, The Coca-Cola Company, CedarCrestone and Emory University. Pam was initiated into the New Orleans Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. on November 2, 1986. She was an active member of the Dallas Alumnae Chapter, Bakersfield Alumnae Chapter, and, currently, the Atlanta Suburban Alumnae Chapter. As a child, she was baptized and confirmed at Church of the Master Presbyterian Church USA where her parents were charter members. Upon her return to Atlanta in 1992, Pam joined New Life Presbyterian Church and later joined New Covenant Christian Ministries in 2004 where she maintained her membership to date. Pam is survived by her sister Cynthia Kay Johnson, aunt Barbara Simons and first cousins Vivian Simons, Stephen (Lenore) Simons, William (Bridgit) Crider, Montez (Marviesta) Crider, Charles Lewis, Richard Lewis, Wayne (Dorothy) Simon, Patricia Brightwell, Beverly (Bailey) Brooks and Deborah Carter along with a host of cousins and close friends. Pam was godmother to Briana Smith, Olivia Niwagaba, Vera Ayeni and Vernette McKnight. Pam loved her extended family, including god sisters Patricia Enochs Gibbs and Susan Allison and all the members of "Team Pam". A private service and burial will be held on Sunday, April 5, 2020 due to the current health crisis. A Celebration of Pamela Gay Johnson's life will be held as soon as conditions allow. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2020