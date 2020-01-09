|
|
SIMMONS, Pamela Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Pamela Simmons will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1pm at Trinity Christian Church, 5000 McGinnis Ferry Rd., Alpharetta, GA., Burial at Arlington Cemetery, Sandy Springs, GA., Visitation Friday, January 10, 2020 from 10am-8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 9, 2020