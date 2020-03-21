Services
Roswell Funeral Home
Pamela Thomas Obituary
THOMAS, Pamela Yvonne Pamela Yvonne Thomas of Johns Creek, was called home to the Lord on March 16, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family knowing how much she was loved. Pam was born in Chicago February 17, 1951 and was a graduate of Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette, IL. She was also a graduate of St. Mary's University in San Antonio, TX. Pam met her husband Bob in Texas and they married in 1974. Pam began a career with Saks Fifth Avenue in Houston, TX where she utilized her earlier experience with Marshall Fields in Chicago. They made several domestic and international relocations and settled in Johns Creek, GA in 1996. Pam is survived by her husband Bob of Johns Creek, her sons Brad (Tracy) of Charlotte, NC; Brent (Brianne) of Denver, CO; and daughter Ashley Conner (Kevin) of Suwannee, GA. Additionally, she was known to her grandchildren as BB and loved Charlie, Emmie and Calvin beyond words and with all of her heart. Pam's generous and loving spirit made a positive impact on so many close friends and acquaintances in addition to her family during her life. In this regard, she was a special lady, a wonderful wife and mother and a caring friend with a beautiful smile and a warm and loving personality. All public Masses in the Archdiocese of Atlanta are currently suspended due to the Coronavirus. The family has decided to postpone Pam's wake, funeral and reception until later this year at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in her honor to St. Brigid's Catholic Church in Johns' Creek. Please indicate that the donation is for the St Brigid Building Fund.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 21, 2020
