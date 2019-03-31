DURBETAKI, Dr. Pandeli "Lee" Dr. Pandeli "Lee" Durbetaki, 90, of Sandy Springs, GA passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. A Prayer service will be held from 6pm-8pm on April 3 at AS Turner & Sons in Decatur and a Church service at 11am on April 4 at the Greek Cathedral of the Annunciation. Lee was professor emeritus of Mechanical Engineering at Georgia Tech (retired 1995). He directed the research of 54 graduate students; part of over 100 publications, papers, and reports; and was a member of the Georgia Tech engineering team for the 1996 Olympic relay torch. Lee earned a number of education awards at Tech as well as distinguished alumni awards from Michigan State and University of Rochester. He was a member of ASME since 1953, serving in Section and Region, including VP of Region XI. He was a member of the ASME Old Guard. Lee was a long standing member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), active at Chapter, District, and National levels; founding director and officer of the AHEPA Centennial Foundation - responsible for the Tribute sculpture (Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park), and the George C. Marshall Sculpture (US Embassy in Athens, Greece); founding director and officer of the AHEPA Educational Foundation. Married 64 years, Lee is survived by his wife Elisabeth, his children John (Jeanne), Peter, and Christina, grandchildren Lee (Anne) and Mark, and great grandchildren Felicity, Pierson, and Owen. In lieu of flowers, the Family requests memorial donations in memory of Dr. Pandeli Durbetaki be made to the AHEPA Educational Foundation, Inc., 7055 Northgreen Dr., Atlanta, GA 30328. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary