HARDISON, Paren Nash Paren Nash Hardison of Atlanta, GA passed away August 1st. Paren was a loving mother and wife. She left her creative mark on everything she touched. She maintained a wide circle of friends and was always there to assist anyone in need at a moment's notice. Paren was born April 6, 1964, in Savannah, GA and spent her middle and high school years in Tifton, GA, before moving back to Atlanta. She graduated from Tift County High School and obtained her BA degree from the University of Georgia. She taught middle school English for 7 years including 5 years at Holcomb Bridge Middle School and then taught at Peachtree Presbyterian Pre-school. Most recently, she worked at Charles Willis where she was passionate about assisting brides with their gift registries. She was always charitable with her time and cherished volunteering at Piedmont Hospital on the cheer cart. Paren loved to travel, especially skiing with family in Colorado. She was an animal lover, avid gardener, and enjoyed making things beautiful. Assisting with her daughter's school art projects and creating her own unique artistic creations brought immense joy to her life. She was also a lifelong tennis enthusiast who was captain of her Thursday Alta team. She is survived by her husband Bartell Townsend Hardison of Atlanta, GA and daughters Leah Pate Hardison of Washington, DC and Caroline Townsend Hardison of Madison, WI and her mother, Linda K. Nash of Atlanta, GA. She is pre-deceased by her brother, Marc Ashley Javetz of Savannah, GA and father, Harold Phillip Javetz of Savannah, GA. A small memorial service will be held on Wednesday August 5th at St. Philips Episcopal Cathedral for family. A celebration of her life will take place in April of next year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made honoring Paren Hardison in care of: The Woman's Auxiliary of Piedmont Hospital at 1968 Peachtree Rd, NW Atlanta, GA 30309 or to the Atlanta Humane Society at PO Box 746181, Atlanta, GA 30374.