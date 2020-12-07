1/
Parkash Ahluwalia
AHLUWALIA, Parkash

Parkash C. Ahluwalia of Tucker, GA passed away on December 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Himachal Pradesh, India, Mr. Ahluwalia received bachelors and master's degrees in Political Science from Panjab University and worked for the New Delhi High Court. In 1970, Mr. Ahluwalia immigrated to Cleveland, OH. Mr. Ahluwalia worked for Diamond F Lighting while earning an accounting degree. In 1999, he moved to Tucker, GA to be closer to his daughters. A warm and welcoming man, Mr. Ahluwalia will be remembered fondly by his friends and family. He had a passion for volunteering and philanthropy, supporting the careers of his family, renovating the school in his childhood village, serving as his neighborhood block captain and volunteering at Northlake library. Mr. Ahluwalia loved music, dancing and poetry, and was often found gardening, tending to his fruit trees or walking his dog. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and sons in law, four grandsons and his siblings Vidya and Vimal. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to pawsatlanta.org.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 7, 2020.
