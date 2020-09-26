1/
Parker Freeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Parker's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FREEMAN, Parker Alan


Mr. Parker Alan Freeman of Covington, GA peacefully transitioned on September 20, 2020. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 2 PM - 6 PM, at The Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Private. He leaves to cherish his memories, one daughter, Ms. Tiffany Freeman, two sons, Mr. Christopher Freeman and Mr. Brandon Freeman, one grandson, Cameron England, one brother, Mr. Craig Freeman, nieces, nephews, cousins and childhood friends who he loved dearly. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved