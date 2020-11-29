MINOR, Pat



Pat Minor of Decatur, Georgia was 86 years old when she passed away on November 26, 2020. She was the daughter of "Miss Aut" and Luther Shore and grew up in Baldwin, Georgia. She graduated from North Georgia College and while at Grady Memorial School of Medical Technology met Dr. Don Minor. They were married and spent the next 58 years traveling, raising their children, and enjoying the truly lifelong friendships that they developed in Atlanta and throughout the world. She cherished the time she met with friends for lunch or dinner. Pat always enjoyed being on the go, but for her, there was really no place like home, and that meant two places, Decatur and North Georgia. She continued to live on the street where she raised her children and shared a four decade Christmas tradition with a very close group of neighbors, and she also always maintained strong connections and friendships in her hometown and other parts of North Georgia. Pat grew up as part of a large family and felt strongly about keeping in touch with everyone in the family. Having a good sense of humor, genuinely caring for people, and knowing the importance of being a trusted friend and listener were attributes that simply made her a joy to be around. She was always there with a warm smile, understanding ear, and twinkle in her eye.



Pat is preceded in death by her husband Don Minor and siblings Imogene, Dot, and Tom. Survivors are her children Cathy Ewing (Kelly) and Mark Minor, her grandchildren John Ewing and Anna Hulser (Connor), Garcy, and nieces, nephews, and cousins that meant so much to her.



The family would like to thank each of the caregivers and medical professionals that have helped Pat to make the most of enjoying each day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church or The Parkinson's Foundation.



Family will receive friends Saturday Dec 5, 2:00-4:00 pm in a stay-in-your-car "drive thru" visitation at the portico (chapel side) of AS Turner Funeral Home, Decatur GA. Please wear a mask.



