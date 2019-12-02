|
|
TOLER, Pat Pat Warren Toler, 92, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on November 30, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence A. and Fern Warren of Independence, Missouri and her brother, Wallace D. Warren of MO. Pat attended grammar and high school in Independence, MO and graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She was married to Frank Toler and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2006. In 1975, they moved to Roswell, GA on a company transfer and they joined the Roswell United Methodist Church. They were both active members in the Seekers Sunday School class and Pat was involved in several ministries including the quilting and tape ministries. Pat was an Administrative Assistant for the Southern Company and was in the North Metro Ambassadors Club and the Salvation Army Auxiliary. Her beloved husband passed in 2010, and she is survived by her two daughters C. Lynn Toler of Roswell, GA, Janet G. Crowley (Dave) of Martinez, GA, and their three children, Dr. Connor Crowley (Virginia) of Charleston, SC, Casey Crowley of Raleigh, NC, and Carson Crowley Pace (Luke) of Woodstock, GA. A Celebration of life will take place at 1 PM, Tuesday, December 3, at Roswell United Methodist Church, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, Georgia 30075. The family will receive friends and guests between the hours 10 AM - 12 PM, at Roswell Funeral Home for visitation. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, 950 Mansell Road Roswell, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Pat's memory to the North Fulton Community Charities.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 2, 2019