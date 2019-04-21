Resources
JALLOH, Patrice M. Patrice M. Jalloh, a longtime resident of Clarkston, GA, succumbed suddenly on April 18, 2019 . Employed as a Call Center Tech Support Representative at IGT, formerly known as The GTECH Corporation, Patrice was awarded numerous Certificates of Appreciation from January 2007 until September 2017. Patrice Munsel Jalloh is survived by her husband, Abu Bakarr Jalloh, her sister, Dr Veronica Bedeau , brother, Vincent Maurice Thomas, brother-in-law, Dr. John Bedeau, niece and nephew-in-law, Danielle and Justin Walker, and nephew Jon-Paul Bedeau, U.S Navy, aunts, cousins and loved ones. Family viewing is on April 22, 2019.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019
