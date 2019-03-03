ALEXANDER, Patricia Patricia Kanzia Alexander (Pati), 66, of Marietta, GA, passed away on February 10, 2019 due to complications from end stage liver disease. She was born on October 21, 1952 in Chicago, IL. She was a special educator in vision services with GAPINES. Pati graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Special Education from Northern Illinois University and a Master's degree in Special Education (Vision Education) from Johns Hopkins University. She was passionate in her work with visually impaired children. She was a loving wife, mother and friend throughout her life. She touched the lives of many with her compassion, empathy and concern for the wellbeing of others. Pati is survived by her husband Michel Alexander, daughters: Catherine (Aaron) Quinn, Janine (Thierry) George, Rose Alexander and Patrick Schweigert, and her grandchildren: Madelyn, Emily and Toryn Quinn, and Mailys and Sahiry George. A memorial celebration will honor her life on March 9th from 1pm-5pm. For the location and information about the memorial please contact the West Cobb Funeral Home at (770) 419-9234. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary