1942 - 2020
ANDREWS, Patricia Patricia Peavy Andrews, age 77, of Norcross, passed March 11, 2020. There are no services planned per her request. Mrs. Andrews was born in Atlanta and worked as a cashier for Kroger for 31 years. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Miller of Lawrenceville, Cindy Rice of Alto and Colleen Andrews of Norcross; grandchildren, Amanda and Tia; great-grandchildren, Manny and Patricia and a sister, Linda Campbell of Dawsonville. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020
