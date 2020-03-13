|
|
ANDREWS, Patricia Patricia Peavy Andrews, age 77, of Norcross, passed March 11, 2020. There are no services planned per her request. Mrs. Andrews was born in Atlanta and worked as a cashier for Kroger for 31 years. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Miller of Lawrenceville, Cindy Rice of Alto and Colleen Andrews of Norcross; grandchildren, Amanda and Tia; great-grandchildren, Manny and Patricia and a sister, Linda Campbell of Dawsonville. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 13, 2020