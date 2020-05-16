|
|
GLAU (PRESTON), Patricia Anita Patricia Anita Preston Glau, Marietta GA, went home to be with our Lord & Savior on May 2, 2020. Born November 21, 1949 in Cuthbert GA to parents Maurice M. Preston & Margaret Anita Hill Preston. A Christian & member of Grace Church of Town Center, who dedicated her time to AWANA & senior citizens. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Rayford William Glau, daughters Jeannine & Marjorie K Glau, siblings Larry & Sharon Preston, & Shelia & Ron Weeks. Donate to; AWANA, , or Must Ministries. Thank you to Wellstar Hospice nurses. See Facebook post.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 16 to May 17, 2020