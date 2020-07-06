1/1
Patricia Atkins
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATKINS, Patricia Patricia Caldwell Atkins, born March 5, 1930 passed away July 4, 2020 with her loving husband Timon Mayo Atkins by her side. A lifelong resident of Atlanta, Pat was one of six children born in Marietta, Georgia to the late Earl Dawson Caldwell, Sr. and the late Lucile Hayden Mayes. Educated at Girl's High School and attended Agnes Scott College and Oglethorpe University, Pat was a member of the Junior League of Decatur and Atlanta, a member of the Cathedral of St Philip where she served in the Daughters of the King and St. Margaret's Chapter and was a committed volunteer for most of her adult life. A golfer, avid gardener, happy traveler and part of one of Atlanta's oldest bridge clubs, Pat and her husband, Dr. T. Mayo Atkins were also active members of the Atlanta Athletic Club, since 1959. Pat ran the successful dental practice of her husband and they both founded a free health clinic for the Methodist Children's Home staffed by an array of volunteer doctors and dentists throughout the City. Pat was a devoted friend and very active in the lives of her children. Her greatest joy was the birth of her grandson, "Timon" and reveling in his many accomplishments throughout his childhood and as a young adult. Pat is survived by her husband, Dr. Timon Mayo Atkins who resides in Johns Creek, Georgia, her three children, Timon Hayden Atkins and his wife Karen of Longwood, Florida; Judith Gayle Atkins of Marietta, Georgia; and Janet Patricia Atkins and her husband Tarleton Harvin Watkins II of Boston, Massachusetts and Bristol, Rhode Island and their only beloved grandchild, Tarleton Harvin Watkins III of Washington, D.C. Burial will be private. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved