ATKINS, Patricia Patricia Caldwell Atkins, born March 5, 1930 passed away July 4, 2020 with her loving husband Timon Mayo Atkins by her side. A lifelong resident of Atlanta, Pat was one of six children born in Marietta, Georgia to the late Earl Dawson Caldwell, Sr. and the late Lucile Hayden Mayes. Educated at Girl's High School and attended Agnes Scott College and Oglethorpe University, Pat was a member of the Junior League of Decatur and Atlanta, a member of the Cathedral of St Philip where she served in the Daughters of the King and St. Margaret's Chapter and was a committed volunteer for most of her adult life. A golfer, avid gardener, happy traveler and part of one of Atlanta's oldest bridge clubs, Pat and her husband, Dr. T. Mayo Atkins were also active members of the Atlanta Athletic Club, since 1959. Pat ran the successful dental practice of her husband and they both founded a free health clinic for the Methodist Children's Home staffed by an array of volunteer doctors and dentists throughout the City. Pat was a devoted friend and very active in the lives of her children. Her greatest joy was the birth of her grandson, "Timon" and reveling in his many accomplishments throughout his childhood and as a young adult. Pat is survived by her husband, Dr. Timon Mayo Atkins who resides in Johns Creek, Georgia, her three children, Timon Hayden Atkins and his wife Karen of Longwood, Florida; Judith Gayle Atkins of Marietta, Georgia; and Janet Patricia Atkins and her husband Tarleton Harvin Watkins II of Boston, Massachusetts and Bristol, Rhode Island and their only beloved grandchild, Tarleton Harvin Watkins III of Washington, D.C. Burial will be private. A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.



