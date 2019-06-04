BAGWELL, Patricia Green Patricia Green Bagwell, 87, of Duluth died June 3, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at Duluth First Baptist Church at 3 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2019, with Dr. Mark Hearn officiating. Interment at Duluth Church Cemetery. Pat was born in Suwanee (Forsyth County) and was a member of Duluth First Baptist Church. She worked in the PreSchool department for many years. She was medical technician at Joan Glancy Hospital while she was in high school and walked almost two miles to work each day. She spent over twenty years as a machinist at first Union Camp, and then Eaton Corporation. Her husband, Harris Elmo Bagwell, preceeded her in death. She is survived by sons, George (Nancy) Bagwell of Duluth and Brian (Michele) Bagwell of Hoschton, GA; grandchildren, Melissa Bagwell LaCoursiere, Kinsey Bagwell Edwards, Connor and Kevin Bagwell and her sister, Jackie Griffeth of Loganville, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary