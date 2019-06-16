BOZEMAN, Patricia Mrs. Patricia Bozeman, 80, of Roswell, GA passed away on June 13, 2019. Mrs. Bozeman was born on May 29, 1939 in Atlanta, GA to the late Earl L. and Ruby Humphries. She was a 1956 graduate of Murphy High School in Atlanta, GA. She was predeceased in death by her husband, H. V. Bozeman; and her son, Vernon Bozeman. Mrs. Bozeman is survived by her daughter, Dianna (Thomas) Camp of Sharpsburg, GA; grandchildren, Michelle Garrett of Melbourne, FL; Jamie (Tiffany) Pruitt of Newnan, GA; Mandy (Derek) Brown of Virginia Beach, VA, Danielle (Taylor) Goetz of Molena, GA, Sarah (Josh) Rhine of Dallas, GA, and Rachel (Jared) Zolman of Livingston, TX; 16 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, Peachtree City, GA at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 with Dr. Glenn Mills officiating. Interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta, GA. Everyone will meet at the graveside. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 16, 2019