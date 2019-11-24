|
BRINSON (MURRAY), Patricia "Pat" Patricia Murray "Pat" Brinson passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home in Atlanta on July 7, just ten days after her 100th birthday. Born in Livermore Falls, Maine on June 27, 1919, she was graduated from Orono High School and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from the University of Maine. She joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corps early in World War II and was posted to Lovell General Hospital on Ft. Devens, Mass. There she met and subsequently married Bob "Buck" Brinson of Millen, GA. Following his discharge from the Army in 1944, Bob and Pat moved to Atlanta where he earned his law degree from Emory University Law School. She is survived by three children: Bonnie Patricia Brinson Greer, Oakton, Va.; Sharrel Anne Brinson Shepard, Chamblee, GA.; and Robert H. Brinson, III, Hollywood, Fla. All three were graduated from the University of Georgia. As Bulldog season ticket holders, Pat and Bob followed the team to many games in the Southeast. She was an avid gardener and was active for decades in the Ashford Park Garden Club. She attended the Cathedral of St. Philip and was predeceased by her loving husband, Bob, in 2011. In addition to her three surviving children, Pat was blessed with three grandchildren: Matthew, Shellee and Amanda, and five great-grandchildren: Julian, Robert, Emma, Hazel and Lily. She donated her remains to the Emory University School of Medicine. A memorial service will be held on November 25, 11 AM, at the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 24, 2019