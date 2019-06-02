|
BUTLER, Patricia Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Patricia Butler will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 11am at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 1983 Brockett Rd., Tucker, GA., 30084. Her remains will lie in state at 10am until the hour of service. Visitation Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10am-8pm at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA., 30034. 404-241-5656. Please visit our website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 2, 2019