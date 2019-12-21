Services
Benson Funeral Home - Dallas
Dallas, GA
Dallas, GA 30132
770-445-9494
Patricia Carson


1941 - 2019
Patricia Carson Obituary
CARSON (SPISAK), Patricia Ann It is with profound sadness that the family of Patricia Ann Spisak Carson announces her sudden and unexpected death in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, 2019. Patricia "Pat" built quite a legacy which will be carried for generations to come. Pat was born April 27, 1941 in Scranton, PA. She graduated from Georgia Tech with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Her career was focused in the aerospace industry, where she ultimately retired from Lockheed in Marietta, Georgia. Pat is survived by her five children, Theresa Fleming (Mike) of Vancouver, Washington; Rick Carson (Holly) of Lancaster, California; Rita Mazur (Timothy) of Torrance, California; Michael Birdsall of Southern California and David Carson of Soledad, California. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings, Jeanne Kettelkamp, Connie Rushing, Bonnie Ferguson and John Spisak, Jr. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and an infant grandson To honor her wishes, there will be no funeral services at this time and her ashes will be spread over the Pacific Ocean. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either of her favorite charities: The Georgia SPCA (2148 Duluth Hwy., Duluth, GA 30097) and the Southwest Indian Foundation (P.O. Box 86 Gallup, NM 87302-0001). Benson Funeral Home in Dallas, Georgia handled the services of Ms. Patricia Ann Spisak Carson.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 21, 2019
