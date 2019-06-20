Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Kimbrell-Stern Funeral
Albany, GA
FARRIS, Patricia Patricia Doan Farris of Canton, GA, died January 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held for Mrs. June Patricia "Patsy" Doan Farris on Saturday June 22, 2019, 3 PM at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors in Albany, Georgia. Patricia was a resident of Albany from her early childhood, moving to the Atlanta area after graduating from Albany High School. She is a graduate of Emory University in Atlanta. She had a life-long career in banking with the Citizens & Southern National Bank in Albany and Atlanta. Her mother was Elizabeth Hudson Doan of Albany. She is survived by her daughters: Donnee Farris Morgan (John T.) of Hoover, Alabama, and JoAnna Farris Marks (Charles F.) of Canton, Ga, and by her grandson: Andrew P. Morgan (Elizabeth) of Birmingham, Alabama. A private interment will follow at Oakview Cemetery. To share your thoughts with the family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 20, 2019
