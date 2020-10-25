FREEDMAN (LEVY), Patricia Edith "Pat"



Patricia Edith Levy Freedman (Pat) was born May 12, 1924, to loving parents Annie and Sam Levy in Atlanta. She died on October 19. For many years, there was a placard in Pat's kitchen that read "She who rests, rusts." In a few brief words, that brilliantly summarizes the long, indefatigable life of Pat Freedman.



Pat was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and volunteer. She was one of the early female Georgia Tech students, and the second generation of what was eventually to be four generations of Levy and Freedman family Tech alumni. She married Irwin "Buck" Freedman, whom she had met at a Georgia Tech function, and they raised four boys in a boisterous, loving household in Great Neck, New York. She was a PTA president and worked for the school district. A passionate supporter of social justice issues, she was active in many Jewish organizations and celebrated her Bat Mitzvah at age 50. Later, when she and Buck relocated to Los Angeles, she was actively involved with the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles and eventually recognized as a Volunteer of the Year. She was a docent at Frank Lloyd Wright designed Hollyhock House in Los Angeles and read to the blind.



Pat loved theater and garage sales. Most of all, she loved family meals, making sure to gather friends and sojourners for holidays when they were unable to be with their own families. To her sons, Mom was always there when needed. She was a loving and devoted trooper for her family who traveled the country regularly to visit her children and grandchildren. She was a steady and steadfast force in the lives of all whom she loved and who loved her.



Predeceased by her parents, her brother, Bernard Lee, and her husband, Buck, Pat is survived by her sister, Nathalie Levy Goodrich, sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck (Kim), Stan (Sarah), D.Jay (Sarah Pscheidt) and Bruce (Lori Goldstrom), grandchildren, Daniel (Amy), Seth (Jamie), Lindsey, Caroline and Isaiah Freedman, Chris (Brittanie), and Michael Tappan, and Alex (Emily) Egeler, 10 great-grandchildren, 6 nieces and nephews, cousin, David Friedman, and many other family and friends, including Miyah Wilson, LaToya Lewis and other caregivers at Belmont Village Assisted Living. The family also wishes to thank Dr. Lee Padove, Pat's nephew-in-law, for his continuous, immediately responsive and loving medical care during the last several years of her life.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat may be made to: The Jewish Federation, PO Box 54269, Los Angeles, CA 90054-0269.



Funeral arrangements will be private.



