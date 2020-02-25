|
|
FREEMAN, Patricia Melvina Patricia Melvina Freeman, born July 17,1939 in Syracuse, NY passed away peacefully at the age 80, on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Duluth, GA. She was preceded in death by her father Wheeler Austin Freeman, mother Ethel Melvina Owens Freeman, brothers Edward and Leonard Freeman, and sister Star Freeman. She is survived by her sons Joseph and John Baker (Robin), and Peter Haske, II. daughters Christina and Patricia Baker (CJ), Shaunda Smith (Ricardo), and Talballa Muolo. brothers Daniel (Janet) and Kip Freeman. sisters Ethel Shabazz and Paulette Ellis, 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and generations of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pastor Veronisa Curry, will officiate the Memorial Service at 2 PM, on Saturday, March 7, at God's Way Church, 1800 South Salina St., Syracuse, NY, 13205. Repast will follow. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 25, 2020