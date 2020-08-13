FREEMAN, Patricia Patricia Freeman, age 90, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1930, in Chattanooga, TN, and was the daughter of the late Charlotte Llewellyn Trotter and the late William Henry Trotter. She graduated from Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, and attended the University of Georgia where she was a member of Chi Omega. She was a member of St. Luke's Church on Hilton Head Island where she served in the Order of the Daughters of the King. She also served as a Core Leader of Community Bible Study for many years. She was a member of the Junior League of Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Freeman (Bobby) and son, Robert J. Freeman, Jr. (Bo). She is survived by daughter, Anne Freeman Langham (Charles E.), son, William T. Freeman (Colleen), five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Church, 50 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 or The Trotter Memorial Scholarship Fund, 305 West 7th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



