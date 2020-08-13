1/1
Patricia Freeman
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FREEMAN, Patricia Patricia Freeman, age 90, of Hilton Head Island, SC passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1930, in Chattanooga, TN, and was the daughter of the late Charlotte Llewellyn Trotter and the late William Henry Trotter. She graduated from Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, and attended the University of Georgia where she was a member of Chi Omega. She was a member of St. Luke's Church on Hilton Head Island where she served in the Order of the Daughters of the King. She also served as a Core Leader of Community Bible Study for many years. She was a member of the Junior League of Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Freeman (Bobby) and son, Robert J. Freeman, Jr. (Bo). She is survived by daughter, Anne Freeman Langham (Charles E.), son, William T. Freeman (Colleen), five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Church, 50 Pope Avenue, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 or The Trotter Memorial Scholarship Fund, 305 West 7th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402. The Island Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved