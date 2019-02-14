GIFFORD, Patricia Patricia Vaughn Gifford passed peacefully last Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born in Greensboro, North Carolina on St. Patrick's Day in 1935 and lived there until she graduated from Women's College (now UNC Greensboro) and married Donald W. Gifford. They lived in Chicago and Kansas City before returning to Greensboro and then moving to Atlanta in 1962. In 1966 the family moved to Ft. Wayne, Indiana before returning to Atlanta in 1970. She is survived by her son Donald W. "Wes" Gifford Jr. (Meredith Hayes Gifford) as well as daughter Mary Gifford Sumners (Timothy A. Sumners). She is also survived by six grandchildren: Caroline Sumners (Christiane Winkler), Steven Sumners, Robert Sumners, Ben Sumners (fianc?e Tiffany Piland), Westlin Hayes Gifford and Emma Gifford. In addition to raising her family, Patricia worked with the Junior League, helping with the initial implementation of the Head Start program in Ft. Wayne, and in the creation of the Atlanta Speech School. Patricia worked with young children at the Cathedral Day School of St. Philips and the preschool at Peachtree Presbyterian. For many years she delighted in playing guitar for the children's chapel at St. Philips. Fittingly enough, a memorial service for Patricia will be held at that children's chapel Saturday, the 16 th of February, starting at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hosea Feed the Hungry (4hosea.org/giving) or Crossroads Community Ministries (https://crossroadsatlanta.org/giving). Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary