GOGGIN, Patricia Patricia M. (Kreller) Goggin passed away on March 5. She was born in Denver, CO on March 29, 1929, the youngest of five children, to Anton and Anna Kreller. Married to John D. Goggin (deceased September 2007) in March, 1951. She is survived by five children: Robert G. (Buzz) Goggin (Iris), Brian D. Goggin (Kate), Bruce P. Goggin, William A. Goggin (Marie), and Suzanne M. Goggin (Sandy) and numerous grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Conyers, GA, on March 12, 1 PM. A memorial service at Honey Creek Woodlands (near the Monastery of the Holy Spirit) will follow. Family members will receive friends and share memories at a reception after Pat's ashes are placed in the ground along with those of her husband. Pat Goggin was a loving mother, devoted wife, a good friend, and a devoted employee of the Bell Telephone System in Denver and Atlanta. Contributions in her name may be offered to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of St. Pius Church, or to Houston County Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 9, 2020