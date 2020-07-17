GUY, Patricia Weeks "Patsy" Patricia "Patsy" Weeks Guy passed away on July 14, 2020. Patsy was born in Lakeland, Florida on November 2, 1928. She attended Emory University School of Nursing in Atlanta. She married Dr. J. Candler Guy in 1955. She was a member of Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, where she was secretary of her Sunday School class for many years and served on the Altar Guild. She faithfully attended the early Sunday services as long as she was able, and was even joined by her dog one memorable morning. She enjoyed spending time boating on Lake Lanier at University Yacht Club, and especially loved spending time with her family at Lake Rabun, where she amazed guests by jumping off the 2 story boathouse well into her 80s. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. J. Candler Guy, her son, John Candler Guy, Jr and her son in law, Jimmy Harrington. She is survived by daughters Patty Finley (Rick) and Clara Harrington, and grandchildren Emily Finley, Mary Finley, Sam Finley, Annabelle Finley, Candler Harrington and John Harrington. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Glenn Memorial UMC, 1660 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta, GA 30307 or Lake Rabun Foundation, PO Box 114, Lakemont, GA 30552. A.S. Turner & Sons, Decatur, GA. www.asturner.com