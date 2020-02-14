Services
Patricia Jahns Obituary
JAHNS, Patricia Patricia Ann Jahns, age 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Lawrenceville, GA surrounded by her loving family, due to a cardiac arrest following a long struggle with chronic health issues. A local resident since 1977, Pat is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Steven; brothers and sisters-in-law, Brian and Laurie Norris of Michigan and Chris and Sharon Norris of Arizona; sister-in-law, Bette Norris of Indiana; brother-in-law and husband,Laurence Jahns and Ronald Dabney of Pennsylvania; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas Jahns and Peg Orcutt of Wisconsin; as well as seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Joyce (nee Bishop), a brother, John, and hercherished golden retriever, Chester. Born Patricia Norris in South Bend, Indiana, Pat graduated from Ball State University with a degree in education. She was an elementary teacher in the Dekalb County public school system and later worked for Eastern Airlines. A person of deep faith, Pat was a devoted and loving wife, devout animal lover, a passionate and talented cook, and true to her heritage a lover of all things British. Services are scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA. Visitation and viewing begin at 12 noon with a service at 2 pm, followed by a burial at Gwinnett Memorial Park. Donations in Pat's memory are being accepted at Gwinnett Humane Society or . Arrangements by: Tim Stewart Funeral Home 300 Simonton Rd. SW Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -