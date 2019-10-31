|
|
JONES, Patricia Patricia Frances Jones, 70, of Atlanta, GA, peacefully departed this life on October 22, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. She is survived by her husband, Henry Jones; children, Sesley Brown, (Shannon), Roderick Jones, (Andrea), Jamarious Jones, Jamal Jones, (Lexi), Anthony Jones and Brittney Jones; six grandchildren; and brother Herbert Richards, Jr. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Most Blessed Sacrament Church Cancer Support Group. Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2971 Butner Road, SW Atlanta, GA 30331. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 11 AM, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 928 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 31, 2019