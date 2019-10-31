Services
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331-2113
(404) 349-3000
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
928 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Jones Obituary
JONES, Patricia Patricia Frances Jones, 70, of Atlanta, GA, peacefully departed this life on October 22, 2019, surrounded by family and loved ones. She is survived by her husband, Henry Jones; children, Sesley Brown, (Shannon), Roderick Jones, (Andrea), Jamarious Jones, Jamal Jones, (Lexi), Anthony Jones and Brittney Jones; six grandchildren; and brother Herbert Richards, Jr. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Most Blessed Sacrament Church Cancer Support Group. Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2971 Butner Road, SW Atlanta, GA 30331. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 11 AM, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 928 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta, GA 30310.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -