|
|
JONES (MCCLATCHEY), Patricia "Trish" Patricia "Trish" McClatchey Jones, 74, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020. Due to the current gathering restrictions the family will announce a memorial service at a later date. Trish is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Dale L. Jones of Marietta; her daughter, Dr. Ruth McClatchey Cline of Athens; grandchildren, Harper Cline and Wesley Cline. She is also survived by her nephew, Timothy Henry Wood. Trish was an Atlanta native who was born at Crawford Long Hospital; raised in Atlanta and went to College Park High School before she attended Oglethorpe University. After college she started working in the modeling and fashion industry where she evolved into different sales and marketing positions. The last third of her career she owned and operated her own advertising and marketing consulting firm for small businesses. As Trish "retired" she spent lots of her energy on her true passion - Art. She became very accomplished as a watercolourist. She collected a number of original art works from other artists, especially the artists who trained her and she leaves a legacy of her original art at home and in the homes of friends and family. She is a lifetime member of the Georgia Watercolor Society. She will be remembered for her generosity, hospitality and engaging personality. No matter the project she undertook, the meal she was preparing or the event she was attending, she always did it with flair, beauty, the appropriate elegance and thoughtful detail. Trish loved beautiful things and lavishly shared so many of those things with others. Most of all she will be remembered as being fully surrendered and committed to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her generosity and giving spirit will always be with us. MayesWardDobbins.com. 770-428-1511.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2020