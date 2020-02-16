|
KRAMER, Patricia "Patti" Patricia (Patti) Kramer passed away October 25, 2019, in Wellington, FL, after a 3-year struggle with pancreatic cancer. Patti was born in New Orleans, LA, on March 20, 1952, and moved to Atlanta, GA, in 1963 when her father, an Eastern Airlines pilot, was transferred there. She attended St Pius X High School and graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in Journalism. She later received a master's degree in Human Resource Management from Pepperdine University. Starting her career with the American Red Cross, she worked on military bases at Ft Campbell, KY, and in South Korea. She later joined the U.S. Treasury as a Customs Agent, focusing on drug interdictions and money laundering. Patti served in Customs offices in Miami, New Orleans, El Paso, and Washington, D.C., eventually retiring to Wellington, FL. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gert Lee Kramer, father, Cornelius Michael Kramer, and brother, Michael Kramer. Survivors include her brothers, Bill Kramer (Nona), Steve Kramer (Sally), sister, Mary Kramer (David), sister-in-law, Elsbeth Kramer, nieces, Lisbeth Addison (Randy), Kristin Kramer, Anna Kramer (Nolan), nephew, Michael Kramer (Shannon), grandniece, Brooke Addison and grandnephews, Matthew Addison and Carter and Ford Kramer. Patti had a great love for dogs and over her life rescued and cared for many with health issues. Contributions in Patti's name may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Palm Beach County Food Bank, Peggy Adams Animal Rescue, FL, American Red Cross, and Trustbridge Hospice, FL. Memorial services were held in Atlanta at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Feb. 8, 2020, with burial at Arlington Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 16, 2020