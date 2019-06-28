MULLINAX, Patricia Patricia Ina Lunsford Mullinax, age 72, of Conyers, GA passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Patricia is survived by her lifelong soulmate and husband of 53 years Howard Bruce Mullinax Jr; her son, Mark H. Mullinax, and his wife, Melissa Tobiasz Mullinax; grandchildren Anna E. Mullinax, Matthew E. Mullinax and Sarah E. Mullinax; her brothers Raymond Dubal, Charles Lunsford, John Strickland, Jerry Strickland, their families and countless extended family. Patricia was the most loving wife, mother, and grandmother a family could have. She was a mother to all she ever met. Her entire life was dedicated to helping everyone who was lucky enough to know her. Her generosity and forgiveness knew no end, and her kind spirit and determination inspired everyone she ever met. She will be missed greatly by all that knew her. Let her love continue to inspire and live on in all of us. A funeral service honoring the life of Patricia will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3pm at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at Ozora Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 4pm-8pm. Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneral home.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 28, 2019