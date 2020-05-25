Services
MANUS-HARDY, Patricia Jean Patricia Jean Manus-Hardy of Alpharetta, GA was called home on May 22, 2020. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was born in Atlanta and a resident of Alpharetta for over 60 years. She was a long time American Legion Auxiliary Post 201, Eastern Star and Antioch Christian Church, Canton, GA member. The Manus-Hardy family would like to greatly thank all of the doctors, nurses and health care workers who assisted her in care the last several years. She is survived by her son Chris (Cozette) Manus and two granddaughters, Hailey and Shelbie, of Carthage, TN; her brother, Steve (Peggy) Fell of Alpharetta, GA; her niece, Amber Abernathy of Sandy Springs, GA; her nephews, Andrew Fell of Alpharetta, GA and Sean Fell of Woodstock, GA; as well as many beloved Manus family members. She was preceded in death by husbands, Jerry Manus and James Hardy, and her daughter, Deana Crawford (Michael). In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any of the following organizations: The , Antioch Christian Church - Canton, GA or .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 25, 2020
