MARKEY, Patricia Therese Patricia Therese Murphy Markey, 91, a longtime resident of Sandy Springs died on Tuesday, the 26th of February 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Markey in 2006 and her daughter, Sharon M. Wilkins in 2014. Patricia was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother who always enjoyed an entertaining novel. An avid reader, Patricia frequented Sandy Springs library demonstrating her veracious appetite for the English language. She utilized her array of talents in a myriad of ways including volunteering at St. Joseph's Hospital as a Pastoral Care Secretary for numerous years. She was a daily communicate at All Saints Catholic Church since 1978, and always served in the best interest of her grandchildren. Her unshakeable faith and deep devotion were a constant guide throughout her life. Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family on Monday, the 4th of March, from 6 PM to 8 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, Sandy Springs. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, the 5th of March at 10:30 AM at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody. Following the Mass, all are invited to a reception in the Church Social Hall. The Rite of Committal will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. The family prefers that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be directed to Catholic Charities USA, 2050 Ballenger Ave, Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314 or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Home, 760 Pollard Blvd, SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary