MCDONOUGH, Patricia N. "Patty" Patricia N. (Patty) McDonough, age 85, passed away on August 20th at her home in Lake Toxaway, N.C. Patty was born on June 7, 1934 in Scranton, PA to John and Dorothy Noecker. She attended Scranton Central High School and graduated from Cornell University where she received a B.S. degree in Nutritional Sciences. She met her future husband, John J. (Jack) McDonough, Jr., in a New York City hospital where she was working and was recovering from a skiing accident. Jack and Patty were married on July 20, 1957 and were together for 56 years before his passing. They raised four children and lived in Savannah, Georgia and Palm Beach, Florida before eventually settling in Atlanta for the past 51 years. In addition to Atlanta, she enjoyed spending time at her former mountain home at Yellow Mountain Ranch in Minneapolis, NC and more recently at her home in Lake Toxaway, NC. Patty had many interests and hobbies and remained extremely active throughout her life. She enjoyed golfing several times a week up until her passing, hiking in the North Carolina mountains, planting and tending to her gardens, skiing, tennis, and, of course, cards and Mah Jongg with friends. She also enjoyed traveling with friends and family and spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. Patty loved to entertain and was an excellent cook and avid baker. She could whip up a dinner party at a moment's notice and her freezers were always fully stocked with homemade goodies. Her grandchildren especially will never forget her "World's Best Cookies", which were a favorite treat, or her famous Cheese Biscuits. Patty was a member of several clubs including The Junior League of Atlanta, Ivy Garden Club, Lake Toxaway Country Club and Lake Toxaway Garden Club and was actively involved in her children's schools and in the Atlanta community. Family and friends will remember Patty's energy, her infectious laugh, and her enthusiasm for fun and adventure. She lived life fully and without regret. Survivors include her children Meta Matthews (Mark) of Loganville, Georgia, Julia Neisler of Aventura, Florida, Jack McDonough (Belinda) of Marietta, Georgia and Mayla Thom (Patrick) of Atlanta, Georgia; grandchildren Christoper Zawol, Virginia Thom, Patrick Thom, John McDonough and Lucy McDonough; great-granddaughter Scarlett Zawol; sisters Joan Cooley of Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania and Sally Hinkle (Jim) of Atlanta, Georgia, and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Patty will be held in the Kellett Chapel at Peachtree Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at the Piedmont Driving Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lake Toxaway Charities, PO Box 163, Lake Toxaway, NC 28747.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2019