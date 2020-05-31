Patricia McFarland
1947 - 2020
MCFARLAND (ANDERSON), Patricia Patricia Anderson McFarland, 73, of Afton, VA, formerly of metro Atlanta, passed away May 19, 2020 after a brief illness. Patsy was born March 5, 1947 in Sao Paulo, Brazil to Francis Sidney Anderson, Jr. and Mary Sexton Grayson Anderson. Her parents were Presbyterian missionaries at the time. Raised in Porterdale and Decatur, GA, Patsy graduated from the Westminster Schools and Georgia State University. She was an excellent writer and avid reader. She was highly creative and regarded by family and friends as a gourmet cook and a superior seamstress and quilter. An entrepreneur, Patsy cofounded Analytics, Inc., a radioactive standards manufacturer in Atlanta in the late 1970s. She later owned and operated a horse and cattle farm in Cumming, GA. Patsy is survived by daughter, Christy McFarland of Afton, sisters, Ellen Anderson of Roanoke, VA and Sidney Tucker (Stan) of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and granddogs, Katie and Bryn. Memorial gifts may be made to Augusta Dog Adoptions, Canter USA, or Red Rover.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
