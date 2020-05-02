Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
Patricia McKay

MCKAY, Patricia Sue Patricia Sue McKay, 82, passed away April 28, 2020 in Williamsburg, Virginia. She is preceded in death by her sons, Michael E. Shriver and Andrew M. Shriver. A former anesthesiologist, she was a partner with Southern Regional Anesthesia Group and an avid supporter of environmental groups such as Sierra Club, World Wildlife and others. In her home life she was an accomplished knitter, an expert baker and a caring, generous mother. A beautiful, intelligent and very talented woman who truly made the world a better place. Survivors include her husband, Mark Shriver, sons, Paul (Pepper) Shriver and Brian P. Shriver, daughter, Tamerie Shriver-Halliday (James), and grandson, Benjamin Shriver. Memorial contributions in her name may be submitted to West Virginia University School of Medicine, 1 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506 (www.medicine.hsv.wvu.edu). Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 2, 2020
