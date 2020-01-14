|
|
MINECCI-SCHULTZ, Patricia Mrs. Patricia S. Minecci-Schultz, age 85, of Winston, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was born in Bremen, GA on July 11, 1934 to the late Duma and Frances Merrell. Miss Patricia was full of life and loved to stay busy. She was a wonderful hostess, entertaining friends and family as often as possible. At one point she was an avid bridge player spending many weekends hosting bridge parties that lasted late into the night. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's Degree and was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. She was an Atlanta Falcons season ticket holder for over 50 years and proudly attended the first Super Bowl in which they appeared. Patricia was active with the Rascals senior group at St. Theresa Catholic Church. She loved to travel and has visited many places all over the world. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are her first late husband, Lt. Colonel Joseph P. Minecci, whom she was married to for 20 years and her second late husband of 19 years, David E. Schultz. Surviving Miss Patricia are her three children, Elizabeth Jean Minecci, Jon Minecci, and Jeffery (Dawn) Minecci; her siblings, John F. Brown, J. Ronald Brown, Laura Braswell, and Philip Merrell; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends. There will be a Memorial Mass held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, in Douglasville, GA, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the , 1 - 855 - 448 - 3997, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, . Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Miss Patricia by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, Georgia 30134.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020